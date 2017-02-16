Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for registered offender

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case Pause

0:49 Child stabbing suspect Oscar Garcia Romero in Franklin County Superior Court

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'