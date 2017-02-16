Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for registered offender

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a registered sex offender for failing to provide his new address.
Daniel Lee Gunderson, 30, is also wanted for escaping community custody and a probation violation in Texas stemming from a charge of injuring to a child, elderly or disabled person, said Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gunderson is also known as “Saint” or “Texas.” He has numerous tattoos on his face and body, including an eagle on his throat.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
