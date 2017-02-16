Driver plunges off washed-out rural Adams County highway

A driver managed to escape unharmed after his Chevy Blazer plunged 15 feet down a washed-out Adams County road southwest of Ritzville early Thursday.
Sheriff Dale Wagner said the Blazer quickly sank but the driver scrambled out before the SUV was swept away by the runoff.
The unidentified driver flagged down other motorists to warn them about the drop-off, preventing others from getting hurt, Wagner said.
The sheriff posted on Facebook photos of the gaping section of the Lind-Warden highway.
Road crews have blocked the two-lane highway at Roxboro Road on the west side of the washout and at Highway 21 to the east.
No traffic is being allowed through the barricades.
He warned other drivers to pay close attention to the roadways because rain and melting snow are softening roads in the region.
