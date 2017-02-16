Crime

February 16, 2017 1:19 PM

Eight roads closed in Franklin County due to snow runoff

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Ione Road in Franklin County is closed due to water covering the roadway.

Eight roads are closed by the Franklin County Public Works due to flooding from snow runoff.

Lonestar, Broxon, Black, Miller and Ione roads are completely closed, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Lind Road is closed between milepost 2-5, Coyan Road between mileposts 0-3, and Hoover Road between milepost 4-6.

The roads are closed until further notice.

For more information, call 509-545-3514 or visit www.co.franklin.wa.us/public_works

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos