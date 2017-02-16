Eight roads closed in Franklin County due to snow runoff

Ione Road in Franklin County is closed due to water covering the roadway.
Eight roads are closed by the Franklin County Public Works due to flooding from snow runoff.
Lonestar, Broxon, Black, Miller and Ione roads are completely closed, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Lind Road is closed between milepost 2-5, Coyan Road between mileposts 0-3, and Hoover Road between milepost 4-6.
The roads are closed until further notice.
For more information, call 509-545-3514 or visit www.co.franklin.wa.us/public_works
