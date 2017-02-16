Pellet gun seized from locker at Prosser middle school, no lockdown ordered

Prosser police recovered an airsoft pistol in a locker at Housel Middle School on Thursday.
A 13-year-old boy told police he was taking the pistol from his step-brother’s house to his house after school and stored it in his locker.
He told two friends, who told school staff and they called the police.
“The male student had no plans to harm anyone,” said Officer Mark Cole. “Due to the circumstances of the investigation, a lockdown was not called.”
Airsoft guns often are designed to look and feel like real guns but they fire 6mm pellets propelled by either springs or gas.
The student was expelled and the pistol given to his parents.
