Pickup hits barrier, car going opposite direction in Richland

A pickup truck struck the Jersey barrier on Highway 240, near Airport Way in Richland, and crossed over to strike a car going the opposite direction on Thursday morning.
Patricia L. Orem, 31, of Richland, was driving a black 2010 Ram 1500 pickup west and lost control at 2 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The pickup crossed the highway to strike a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu sedan heading the opposite direction.
The driver of the Malibu, Israel J. Davis, 22, of Kennewick, was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Orem was also injured and taken to Kadlec. Their statuses were not immediately known.
The cause of the collision was not reported by the WSP, who continue their investigation.
Comments