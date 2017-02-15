Connell man accused of stabbing 5-year-old niece

A 5-year-old Connell girl was stabbed twice and her uncle jailed for attempted murder.
Superior Court Judge Jackie Shea Brown ordered Oscar Garcia Romero, 32, held Wednesday in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Prosecutors have until 4 p.m. Friday to file formal charges against the Connell man. The 72-hour hold is for investigation of first-degree attempted murder.
The girl named Alexia Romero Magana remained Wednesday at Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
Connell police said Alexia was at a house on the 700 block of South Third Avenue with her grandmother and uncle Tuesday evening.
Her grandmother was talking with a friend in the kitchen when the girl woke up from a nap on the couch. Alexia saw Garcia Romero opened the door from his bedroom and she ran to hug him, his mother told police.
Garcia Romero went back into his room, Alexia followed and he closed the door, said court documents filed by Connell Officer Dionicio Arteaga.
Moments later she heard the girl crying.
“(His mother) said she saw Oscar standing over Alexia holding a large kitchen knife in his hand and Alexia was lying on the bed,” wrote Arteaga. “Teresa (Romero) said her granddaughter Alexia had her hand over her stomach.”
She said she screamed at her son and asked him “What did you do?”
He then reportedly dropped the knife, ran outside and drove away in a black Honda.
The grandmother carried Alexia to the living room and her friend ran to a neighbor to call 911. When police arrived, Alexia’s father was holding the girl, wrapped in a sheet, and her mother was with them and was hysterical.
The girl had a severe wound to her abdomen, according to court records. Another Connell officer, working with the paramedics, said she had been stabbed twice.
Connell police seized a bloody knife found on the bed, according to court documents.
About an hour later, Garcia Romero called emergency dispatchers from a Pasco convenience store on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue, wanting to turn himself in. Pasco police arrested him. He reportedly refused to give a statement and was booked into the jail.
In addition setting bail, Shea Brown approved a no-contact order for Alexia and her family. If Garcia Romero makes bail, he faces a felony if he comes within 1,000 feet of them.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @BillStevenson55
