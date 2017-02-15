Richland firefighters rescue juvenile pinned under SUV

A juvenile was pinned under a car in the area of Hills West in Richland on Wednesday morning.
“The child has been safely removed and was transported to a local hospital with leg and cold exposure injuries,” said Richland police.
Pictures posted by the police show Richland Fire Department crews trying to extricate the juvenile from underneath an SUV on a hill. It appears the Dodge Journey may have stopped on a small rock wall below a house.
Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said he is gathering information about how the Dodge pinned the juvenile and was unable to discuss the situation.
Check back here for updates.
Comments