Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

Fire destroyed a motor home in Pasco on Tuesday and sent the man living there to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Richland police release video of lewd conduct suspect

The Richland police are asking the public to identify a suspect of lewd conduct in the 400 block of Bradley Street at 7 a.m. and was seen driving a white full-sized extended cab pickup truck. If you have information about the suspect or can identify him from the video, you are asked to call 509-628-0333.

No injuries in Pasco structure fire

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.

GNC Robbery

A robber remains at large after holding up a GNC, a nutritional supplement store at 2879 W. Kennewick Ave shortly before noon. Kennewick Police are actively looking for the suspect described as a young white male.

Pasco Police Shooting

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.

