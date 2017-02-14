Waitsburg woman injured in crash near Connell

A Waitsburg woman was injured when her SUV rolled on Highway 395 just south of Connell on Tuesday.
Christina L. Vinti, 39, was driving north when she lost control of a white 2001 Ford Expedition at 5:24 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV rolled several times and landed on its wheels.
She was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Her status was not immediately known.
The WSP reports the cause of the crash was her speed being too fast for conditions and she was given a ticket.
