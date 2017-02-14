Prosser police investigate drive-by shooting at house filled with people

Prosser police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a house with six people inside, including a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.
Prosser police were called at 7:52 p.m. Monday about some shots fired from a Honda Civic on the 700 Block of Ellen Street.
Though six people were home, no one was hurt.
The car was described as being white or silver.
“At this time, it does not appear that the shooting is gang-related, but appears to be associated with a juvenile case that was investigated last year,” said Office Mark Cole.
The police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or have information about the incident to call them at 509-786-2112 or email crimetips@prosser.wa.us. Reference number 17-00380.
