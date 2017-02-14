Pasco police arrest man for punching officer

A Pasco man was allegedly slapped by his mother and he took it out on a police officer by punching him in the face.
A dispatcher at 911 received a call at 5:24 p.m. on Monday where the only thing heard was someone saying, “fight.” Pasco police responded to 416 W. Sylvester St.
Ruben Campos, 26, of Pasco, was reported to be arguing with his mother when he pushed her and she slapped him in return, said Sgt. Scott Warren. When officers arrived, they were outside of the house.
Campos was ushering his mother back inside and telling police nothing was wrong and they should leave.
“The officer could tell something was wrong with his mom,” said Warren. “He was walking behind his mom up the steps when he turned and hit the officer in the face.”
Campos allegedly hit the officer, knocking him down and Campos jumped on the officer to continue his assault but the other officers stepped in threatening to use a Taser on him. He gave up and was arrested.
As they were putting Campos in the patrol car, he reportedly mule kicked the same officer, hitting him in the leg, said Warren.
Campos was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, violation of a protection order and eight arrest warrants for failing to comply with court orders.
His mother has a no-contact order to prevent him from coming within 500 feet of her, said Warren. The order stems from a 2010 charge of assaulting his mother.
Four of his arrest warrants are relating to charges of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.
The unnamed officer was evaluated at Lourdes Medical Center for minor injuries and returned to work.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
