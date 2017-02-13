Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers seeks man for failing to comply with court orders

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a man wanted for failing to comply with court orders regarding charges of narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Romero Elias Sanchez, 20, is also being sought for escaping community custody, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
He is described as a male, 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Sanchez has tattoos on his right forearm reading “essence,” and on his left arm he has “RIP,”R2D2” and “Raquel.”
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments