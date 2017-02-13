Crime

February 13, 2017 2:19 PM

Kennewick police find boy mom left behind

A 7-months pregnant woman, possibly on methamphetamine, called Kennewick police to find her 4-year-old son after leaving him home alone for about five hours.

Police met her and arrested her at 2 p.m. on Friday, noting they suspected she was under the influence of meth. Amber VonMillanich, 35, of Kennewick, was booked on suspicion of failing to supervise a child.

A neighbor called 911 after finding the boy watching TV alone at 9 a.m., said Sgt. Ken Lattin.

The boy told police his mother and father were fighting, and she left the home in the 2500 block of West Grand Ronde Avenue on a bike with him chasing after her.

Officers took the boy to the police department and contacted Child Protective Services to care for him.

The father was not found.

