Pot-infused candy found by Kennewick police

Kennewick police found packages of what appeared to by gummy worms and other candy infused with marijuana, according to labeling on the packaging. Police say it looked like store bought candy but, “(it) was not packaged in a traditional manner.”
On Friday, officers searched a seized vehicle as part of a drug investigation and found the candy and more marijuana than is allowed for recreational use by one person.
No more information was released about the investigation.
“We would like to encourage all consumers of foods to know of their source prior to consumption,” said police.
