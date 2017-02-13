Pasco driver rolls car after tire blowout

3:59 Michael Goins interview with police Pause

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:39 Islamic Center of Tri-Cities Open House

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)