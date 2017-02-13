Pasco driver rolls car after tire blowout

A tire blowout caused a car to roll sideways on Highway 240 Sunday night.
Malia T. Cardenas, 19, of Pasco, was driving a white 2015 Nissan Versa east when the tire blew at 8:16 p.m. She allegedly over corrected causing the car to roll on the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Cardenas and her passenger, Nicole A. Cantu, 27, of Pasco, were injured and taken to Trios Health. They were both treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Cardenas was issued tickets for driving without a valid driver’s license and for not having mandatory liability insurance.
