Pasco woman injured after dodging highway hay bale

A loose hay bale landed on Interstate 182 and a driver swerved to avoid it, crashing on the side of the highway on Friday.
Ryan W. Davis, 43, of Prosser, was driving west in a white 2014 Ford F350 pickup truck when he lost a bale of hay at 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Erika Gonzalez Chavez, 33, of Pasco, swerved to avoid it in a black 2002 GMC Sierra pickup and left the highway, crashing near the border between Pasco and Richland.
She was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her status was not immediately known.
No one was arrested or ticketed, the state patrol said.
