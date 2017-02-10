Kennewick police search for City Market robbery suspect

The City Market in Kennewick was robbed late Thursday by a man claiming to have a gun.
A man entered the store at 415 S. Rainier St. at 8:10 p.m., demanding money and threatening the clerk, according to Kennewick police Sgt. Kirk Isakson.
The clerk game him cash and he left.
The suspect is a white or light-skinned Hispanic in his late teens to early 20s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and has a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing with a hoodie covering his face, said Isakson.
He ran east from the store and the Kennewick police dog unit tracked him for a while, but he was not caught.
Police ask anyone seeing the suspect or knowing who he is to call them at 509-586-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.
It was the second Tri-City store robbery in as many days. On Wednesday, a man who claimed to have a gun robbed the Sky Market on West “A” Street in Pasco at 5 p.m. The clerk told police that suspect spoke both Spanish and English with a Texas accent.
