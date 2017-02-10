Richland police release new photos of robbery suspect

The Richland police have released new photos from surveillance footage to help the public identify a robbery suspect.
On Jan. 29, a man wearing a scarf over his face gave a 7-Eleven clerk a bag and demanded it be filled with cash.
A white male in his 50’s entered the store on the 2400 block of George Washington Way at 5 a.m. on Sunday, made the demand and then drove away in a black pickup truck, according to Richland police.
The suspect is described as 5-foot-11, heavy, wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, red zip-up shirt, camouflage baseball cap and a scarf over his face.
Police ask anyone recognizing the suspect or having information about the robbery to call 509-628-0333.
Comments