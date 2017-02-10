Dog, Benton City woman uninjured after hitting train

A Benton City woman and her dog were not injured when she drove her car into a train on Friday.
Karen L. Jimenenz, 19, was driving her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu north on North Wilgus Road when she drove through a railroad crossing to hit a passing Central Washington Railroad train at 8:16 a.m., said Sgt. Bob Brockman, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The crossing is between West Johnson Road and West Country Road, northwest of Prosser.
She hit the first train engine of the slow moving train and caused minor damage to the locomotive. Her car suffered greater damage.
No one was injured on the train or in the car, said Brockman.
Deputies reported she was distracted by loud music and her dog, who was running free in the car.
Jimenez was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way.
