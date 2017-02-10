Prosser police find man walking with stolen stereo

Prosser police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a stereo from a parked pickup truck and for having a loaded pistol in his car.
Ryan Huth, 27, of Grandview, allegedly broke into a Ram pickup at the Tom Denchel Ford Country dealership and stole the stereo, according to police.
An officer claims he contacted Huth as he was walking to his vehicle carrying the stereo.
Huth was arrested and the officer reported finding a loaded .40 caliber pistol inside of Huth’s vehicle.
He was booked into the Benton County jail for vehicle prowling and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Comments