Pasco police seek suspect in Sky Market armed robbery

A man claimed he had a gun when he robbed Sky Market in Pasco Wednesday night.
Pasco police suspect he was dropped off by what may be a black or dark blue 2004 Ford Expedition, walked into the store at 830 W. A St. at 5 p.m. and demanded cash, according to a police spokesman. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk told police the suspect spoke both Spanish and English with a Texas accent. The suspect “repeatedly told the victim that he was sorry.”
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 27 and 31 years old, 5-foot-9, and thin.
He wore a surgical mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and his gloves were “white with blue palms, possibly fabric gloves with blue rubber gripping surfaces.”
The police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the SUV to call them at 509-545-3421 or 509-545-3510. Reference case number PP17-04971.
