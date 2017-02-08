Pasco woman bounced off guardrail on I-182, hits SUV

A Pasco woman lost control of her SUV, bounced off of a guardrail and struck a vehicle on Wednesday.
Guadalupe Prado, 28, was driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Interstate 182 when she lost control at 4 p.m. near the intersection with Broadmoor Boulevard, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV struck a guardrail and came back onto the highway and struck a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche going the same direction. Driver Middori E. Martinez-Gonzalez, 29, of Pasco was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known.
Prado was not injured.
She was issued a ticket for second-degree negligent driving by the WSP. They claim the collision was due to Prado driving too fast for road conditions.
