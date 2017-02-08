Pasco woman collides with 2 cars on I-182 Wednesday

A Pasco woman lost control of her car and struck two vehicles on Interstate 182 in Richland on Wednesday.
Zenita Stillings, 30, was driving west in a 2011 Mazda when she lost control of her car, striking two vehicles going the same direction near George Washington Way at 12:27 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Mazda struck a 1998 Subaru Legacy driven by Tracy Anne Nickless, 49, of West Richland. She was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known.
Stillings also struck by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brandon R. Morgan, 19, of Benton City. He was not injured.
The WSP claims Stillings was driving too fast for road conditions and issued her a ticket for second-degree negligent driving.
