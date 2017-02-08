Kennewick police ask public to ID theft suspect

A man just had to have a purse so he stole it from a shopping cart at the Kennewick Walmart.
The police received the call on Sunday and released the photo from surveillance video on Wednesday.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the suspect.
The suspect was seen keeping company with a woman using a powered handicap cart at the store, according to police.
If you know who the man in the photo is, you are asked to call the police at 5090-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Callers should reference number 17-03913.
Comments