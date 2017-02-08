Crime Stoppers seeks man for probation violation

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a man wanted for a federal probation violation.
Alexander William Edwards, 29, was ordered to comply with probation stemming from a charge of counterfeiting.
He described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Edwards has scars on his upper left arm, left forearm and left elbow.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
