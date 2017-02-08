Crime Stoppers seeks man for probation violation

3:59 Michael Goins interview with police Pause

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

0:31 Pasco water main break

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night