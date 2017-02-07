Man allegedly expecting to meet teen girl meets Kennewick police instead

A Mattawa man was met by Kennewick police officers and a police dog in the Winco parking lot Wednesday evening, instead of the 15-year-old girl that police allege he planned to meet.
Jesus Rodriguez, 24, had convinced the teen to send him nude photos and previously had sex with her, police said.
Rodriguez had a gun with him in his pickup Wednesday, but left it in the vehicle when police contacted him and took him into custody, police said.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of commercial sex abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Comments