February 7, 2017 4:01 PM

Man sought for allegedly trying to record woman undressing

By Bill Stevenson

Tyler B. Fairchild is wanted for allegedly trying to photograph a woman undressing in a Kennewick Target.

Tri-City Crime Stoppers announced they are looking for Fairchild, who uses the nickname of Liek, for voyeurism.

On Jan. 27 the woman called police after seeing a phone in camera mode held under a dressing room door, according to Kennewick police.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He is described as a 24-year-old white male, 6-foot, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

