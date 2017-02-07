2 Pasco men injured in SUV crash on Pasco-Kahlotus Road

Two Pasco men were injured when the SUV they were in slammed into an embankment along the Pasco-Kahlotus Road Monday night.
A green Chevrolet Tahoe was moving fast on Martindale Road when it went past a stop sign for Pasco-Kahlotus Road and struck an embankment at 6:18 p.m., said Franklin County Undersheriff Dan McCary.
Driver Narciso Cortez Silguero, 71, of Pasco, and his passenger Rafael A. Torres, 61, of Pasco, were both injured.
Torres is in critical condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to spokesman Jim Hall.
Alcohol may have been involved, but the cause of the crash is still being determined, said McCary.
When completed, the results will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to determine charges.
Silguero has at least four past DUI convictions.
He was charged in May 2009 with a fifth DUI in Franklin County Superior Court after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stopped him for allegedly swerving across the centerline on Pasco-Kahlotus Road and having an empty beer can in the center console.
