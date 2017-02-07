Pasco woman injured by school bus

Forty-six students from Robert Frost Elementary School were on board a bus that struck a woman using a crosswalk in Pasco on Monday.
The bus hadn’t reached the first stop after leaving the school. None of the students were injured.
Pedestrian Laquilla Upton, 52, of Pasco, is in satisfactory condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center with a leg injury after being hit.
The school bus was turning left onto North 22nd Avenue with a green light while Upton was crossing the street using the crosswalk. She was walking with the signal when she was struck, said Sgt. Brad Gregory.
Bus driver Trevor Nieforth, 47, of Pasco, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
The Pasco School District is conducting an investigation of the driver’s role in the collision, and the Washington State Patrol is inspecting the bus to ensure it is safe to use.
