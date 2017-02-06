Pasco woman struck by bus Monday afternoon

A school bus hit a pedestrian near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Court Street in Pasco.
A woman was reportedly walking on Court Street at roughly 3:15 p.m. when she was struck. The woman is expected to be all right.
Parents of the students on the bus are being notified, school district officials said. No students were injured.
District officials were not sure where the bus was coming from, how many students were on it or where it was heading when the collision occurred.
Police are investigating.
