Transient fought with Kennewick police during arrest

A transient apparently didn’t like being patted down and fought with two Kennewick police officers on Saturday.
Police responded to 911 complaints of a man with a duffel bag acting oddly and causing a disruption in the 2700 block of South Ely Street.
A claiming to be Martise J. Banks, 33, was wearing several jackets, and when an officer tried to search him, he resisted and “actively fought” them, said police. Two officers suffered cuts to their hands from the struggle in the icy snow.
The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, according to Benton County jail records.
“He had an inmate card from Washington County, (Ore.), where he had been in jail. The jail advised they had a Pennsylvania ID with same name, however it turned out not to be valid. He claimed to be from New Jersey,” wrote police.
The jail is working on confirming his identity.
