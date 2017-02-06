Kennewick police arrest suspect in two robberies

A Kennewick man is accused of robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint on Monday.
Kevin Krupat Jr., 21, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery and booked into the Benton County jail.
The Kennewick police claim Krupat walked into the 7-Eleven store at 3606 W. Clearwater Ave, at 1:31 a.m. wearing a mask, hoodie, dark colored jacket and gloves, and aimed a pistol at the clerk and demanded cash.
He took the cash and fled.
At 4 a.m. Krupat allegedly walked into the Circle K store at 6006 W. Clearwater Ave. and pointed the pistol at the clerk, demanding cash.
When he fled the store a police officer reportedly saw him running and he was taken into custody on Clearwater Avenue.
‘We are not looking for any additional suspects related to these two robberies,” said police.
