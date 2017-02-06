Crime

February 6, 2017 10:18 AM

Pasco police recover stolen car after pursuit

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Pasco police recovered a stolen car after the suspect tried to flee on Monday morning.

Officer Matt Griffin spotted a stolen Lexus near the intersection of North 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street at 3:45 a.m., according to police.

The driver didn’t stop for the officer and fled until the car jumped a curb and struck a pole on Road 28.

The driver ran from the car and was caught by police officers.

Julio C. Parra, 26, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos