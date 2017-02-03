Kennewick cops claim odd responses by drivers with heroin

One driver allegedly ate his heroin, and another driver handed heroin to police instead of her keys, during separate traffic stops in Kennewick earlier this week.
Officers stopped a tan Mazda after a 20-year-old Richland driver was accused of shoplifting at a business on North Columbia Center Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Ken Lattin said.
He was stopped near the intersection of West Gage Boulevard and North Steptoe Street. An officer claims the man swallowed a small package of heroin before stopping the car.
He was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, but instead of being booked into jail was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be kept overnight for treatment.
Five hours later, police stopped a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am after it reportedly crossed lanes into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and North Gum Street.
Officers contacted Angie Smith, 39, of Kennewick, and when asking for her keys, she allegedly gave them a bag of heroin, Lattin said.
She was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, and the Washington State Patrol helped gather evidence for a possible charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
