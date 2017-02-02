Kennewick man sought for rape charge

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a man charged with second-degree rape.
Leland Honn Knapp IV, 36, of Kennewick, faces arrest on suspicion of rape, third-degree assault and reckless burning.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
He is described as 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of flowers on his neck, numbers and shapes on his right arm, flowers on his head and other tattoos on his lower left arm.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
