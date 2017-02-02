Crime Stoppers seeks Kennewick woman

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a Kennewick woman for federal arrest warrant for a probation violation.
Jessica L. Miller, 28, was last known to live in the El Rancho Reata area, west of Kennewick.
Her probation was part of a charge in 2013 of bank fraud.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest.
She is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen her or know where she is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
