February 2, 2017 5:21 PM

Crime Stoppers seeks Kennewick woman

By Bill Stevenson

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a Kennewick woman for federal arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Jessica L. Miller, 28, was last known to live in the El Rancho Reata area, west of Kennewick.

Her probation was part of a charge in 2013 of bank fraud.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

