Tri-City police leaders skeptical of Trump’s plan to enforce federal immigration laws

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson Pause

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale