Pasco man sought in connection to stolen ATM card

A Pasco man is being sought as a person of interest in a mail theft and use of a stolen ATM card.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Andres H. Garcia, 22, so they can talk to him.
A man living just north of Pasco had his mail stolen, which included a new ATM card, his W-2 tax form and other mail, said Undersheriff Dan McCary.
“His bank got ahold of him to alert him to transactions in Pasco,” he said.
The card was used Tuesday to buy more than $900 worth of items at the Eastside Super Station at 1303 E. Lewis Street, and the Lewis Street Economart at 1211 East Lewis Street.
If anyone knows where Garcia is, they are asked to call 509-545-3510 and reference 17-01227.
