Kennewick police ask for help to ID theft suspects

Kennewick police are seeking the identities of four young males after they stole from Benton Franklin Orthopedics Physical Therapy.
On Jan. 24 at 8:4 5p.m. the four suspects were playing for about a half hour at the facility, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
“The kids were back there throwing snowballs and found a set of keys and opened the door,’ he said. “They took some stuff out of there, nothing of value – syringes and Sharpie pens.”
The police relesed surveillance video on Wednesday.
The police ask anyone who recognizes them to call 509-596-8477 or 509-628-0333.
