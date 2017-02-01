Crime

February 1, 2017 1:42 PM

Kennewick police ask for help to ID theft suspects

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are seeking the identities of four young males after they stole from Benton Franklin Orthopedics Physical Therapy.

On Jan. 24 at 8:4 5p.m. the four suspects were playing for about a half hour at the facility, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.

“The kids were back there throwing snowballs and found a set of keys and opened the door,’ he said. “They took some stuff out of there, nothing of value – syringes and Sharpie pens.”

The police relesed surveillance video on Wednesday.

The police ask anyone who recognizes them to call 509-596-8477 or 509-628-0333.

