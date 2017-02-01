Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.
Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.
A woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle as she dashed across West Clearwater Avenue near the Sterling’s restaurant in Kennewick. She was taken by ambulance to Trios hospital and died a short time later, according to the Kennewick police.
Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "online purchases" parking spots.