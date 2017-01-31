Kennewick police send mother, teen to hotel

A car in a temporary garage at the Kennewick Home Depot parking lot was a home, until police arrived to find people living inside.
The car was inside a portable demonstration garage in front of the store on West 27th Avenue for three days, said Officer Shirrell Veitenheimer. The car would leave in the morning and return each night.
On Jan. 28, officers found the car with cardboard inside, up against the windows. The car was used as a temporary home for a woman in her 50s and her 14-year-old daughter.
They were living with a friend but the relationship changed and she moved into the car, said Veitenheimer.
“She (said) that with child support she does not qualify for state assistance” said police.
Officers used the Community Care Fund to pay for two nights at a hotel for the family.
The woman was given information on how to obtain temporary housing and other assistance, including information on the Second Chance Center, a homeless shelter for families in Pasco.
