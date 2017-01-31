Kennewick homeowner surprises burglar

A burglar was surprised when the Kennewick homeowner confronted him on Tuesday morning.
A man entered a home in the 4500 block of South Vancouver Street through an unlocked sliding door. The owner was home and confronted the suspect, who fled out the front door and ran east on West 45th Avenue at 8:45 a.m., said Officer Shirrell Veitenheimer.
A K-9 officer responded and tracked the suspect, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is male, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, wearing a black knit hat and dark coat.
If anyone has information regarding the burglary or the suspect's identity, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 509-628-0333 and reference 17-03231.
Comments