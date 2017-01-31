Snow trips up spray-paint vandal in Kennewick

One of three teenagers was arrested for tagging a fence in Kennewick on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. about three teens painting a fence near the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and Date Street, according to Kennewick police.
As officers arrived, the suspects ran in different directions. One teen was caught after he slipped in the snow.
“He admitted to the graffiti, but would not identify his friends,” said police.
The teen was arrested on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a public servant and for an outstanding warrant.
“We ask that residents be vigilant in reporting suspicious behavior and thank the citizen who reported the incident,’ said police.
