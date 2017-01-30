Kennewick police, Grace Clinic receive large donations

The Home for Christmas concert generated $12,000 to be split between the Community Care Fund for the Kennewick police and the Grace Clinic.
Monte Ingersoll and the Living Room Church joined with several local companies to organize the concert on Dec. 18 in the Toyota Center.
“The even show cased phenomenal local, regional and national talent,” said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The money was split with $6,000 being donated to the Community Care Fund, which is used by the Kennewick police to rent a hotel room, buy a meal for someone in need, replace a lost toy for a child, or put gas in the tank of person trying to get home. The money is used for charity where police are not able to us their own funding.
The other $6,000 was donated to The Grace Church, a free clinic in Kennewick. The facility offers free medical services to uninsured people.
“We seek to meet the needs of the whole person by providing services such as medical care, medications, urgent dental care, mental health counseling, and spiritual care,” said a clinic spokesman.
The care fund relies on donations and Lattin said the concert generated more than they anticipated.
“This Christmas event is going to become an annual event,” he said.
Companies sponsoring the event include: Retter & Company Southeby’s International Realty, Toyota of Tri-Cities, and GESA Credit Union.
Comments