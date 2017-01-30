Community Care Fund, Grace Clinic receive donations

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.
A robber remains at large after holding up a GNC, a nutritional supplement store at 2879 W. Kennewick Ave shortly before noon. Kennewick Police are actively looking for the suspect described as a young white male.
Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.
Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "online purchases" parking spots.
Officer Adam Brewster kept social media followers updated on police activity during the May 13 swing shift. This man talked to officers in downtown Pasco, then ended up being arrested a short time later down the street for disorderly conduct involving another man. He did not want to be videotaped by Brewster. Police found pills in his backpack.