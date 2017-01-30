Semi-truck rolls over, blocks on-ramp to I-82

A semi-truck rolled over on the exit ramp from Interstate 182 on Monday near Badger Mountain, south of West Richland.
Kenneth R. Speaks, 52, of Federal Way, was driving a black 2015 Kenworth semi-truck and pulling a trailer when he tried to exit I-182, lost control and rolled the truck on the exit to westbound I-82 at 1:09 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The truck and trailer landed on its side and blocked the ramp.
Speaks was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and the WSP ticketed Speaks for second-degree negligent driving.
