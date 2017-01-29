Prosser prowler charged in series of vehicle, garage thefts

The heavy snowfall earlier this month didn’t help an alleged thief cover his tracks.
Nathan J. Hildebrant, 35, is accused of breaking into many vehicles and sheds in Prosser and stealing all kind of things from tools to a gold watch.
One burglary victim reported that meat, which was wrapped in distinctive packaging with WSU markings, was missing from his garage. The meat reportedly was found in a freezer at the Prosser home where Hildebrant was living.
Hildebrant was arrested Jan. 8 when Prosser police found him hunkered down between a home and a shed in the Wine Country Villas, said Deputy Prosecutor Bart Tomerlin.
Officers had followed Hildebrant’s shoe prints in the snow, which reportedly went from his car to numerous locations in the Old Inland Empire Highway neighborhood.
Hildebrant pleaded innocent recently in Benton County Superior Court to eight felonies: cocaine possession, residential burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary and four counts of vehicle prowling.
His trial is March 6.
Numerous Prosser neighbors reported items missing from cars, sheds or detached garages. Items reported stolen included gloves, Craftsman tool bag, safety jacket, car stereo, gold watch, wallet with credit cards and GPS unit.
According to court documents filed by Tomerlin, a south Prosser resident was getting ready for work about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6 when he went into his garage and saw a red light moving around. The resident yelled and the person took off, taking tools and the meat.
Two days later, Prosser police responded to the 300 block of Old Inland Empire Highway for a possible prowler. Officers found a brown Toyota Camry that matched the description of the car seen near the earlier burglary.
Police followed the tracks from the car and eventually found Hildebrant, documents said.
Four neighbors reported items missing from their cars, sheds or detached garages. Two people north of Interstate 82 on North Wamba Road also called police about someone having gone through their cars.
Court documents said that those items either were found on Hildebrant after he was arrested or could be seen inside his car.
Some cocaine also was found in his wallet when he was being booked at the Benton County jail, documents said.
He is being held on $10,000 bail and on a couple of Benton County District Court matters.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
