Doghouse fire displaces Pasco family when it spreads to house

A Pasco family of four and their pets lost their home early Sunday morning when a fire that began in a doghouse spread to the main residence.
Jenny Williamson woke around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the smell of smoke in her home in the 4600 block of West Sylvester Street. She immediately saw the doghouse behind the house ablaze.
Williamson, who home schools the couple’s two young children, said she was startled at how quickly her mind reacted to the crisis.
“It was go time,” she said.
She woke her husband, Clint, with a series of orders. The two leaped into action, quickly wrangling their two young children, three dogs and a cat out of the house as flames spread from the doghouse to the back wall of the house and into the attic.
Clint Williamson, a warehouseman for Franklin PUD, fought the fire with a fire extinguisher until it ran out. The Pasco Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, but not before it heavily damaged the home and its contents.
On Sunday, the Williamsons surveyed the damaged house and collapsed roof with family and visitors, saying they were grateful the lone casualty was their son’s unnamed frog.
Their 2,200-square-foot mid-century rambler was heavily damaged but is insured. The Williamsons said they were attempting to get in touch with their insurance agent to begin processing a claim.
In the interim, friends put out an appeal for clothing and other items the family will need in the coming days. There will be a GoFundMe effort as well.
The Williamsons escaped with little more than their pajamas and winter coats.
By the time friends and neighbors gathered to view the damage, the family were dressed in borrowed clothes — Clint in pants borrowed from his father and Jenny in items borrowed from a singer.
Bob Williamson, who lives in an updated barn behind his son’s house, recalled getting an unusual call from his son.
Clint called at 2:35 a.m. to ask about putting the family dogs in his yard, telling him, “My house is on fire.”
The Williamsons said they have family members in the area to assist them while they figure out the next steps to repair or replace their home.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments