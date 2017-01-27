Kennewick police search for man acting lewd on bus

A teenage girl told Kennewick police a man on a Ben Franklin Transit bus earlier this week was touching himself while watching her.
The 16-year-old said she sat next to the man when she got on the No. 4 bus at 500 N. Dayton St. on Tuesday because it was the only seat left on the full bus, according to police on Friday.
After several stops, the bus was nearly empty and the man moved to another seat, where “she noticed that he began touching himself.”
She told the driver at the transfer station but the man already had left the bus and seen running toward Clearwater Avenue.
Police checked the area and are reviewing the bus video.
The man is described as a black male, about 20 years old, wearing a green hat with yellow on it, black sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. He also had a thin light beard and mustache.
