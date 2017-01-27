Kennewick chief arrests man who cornered 3 women

Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg’s lunch break ended earlier this week with a call about a man touching himself in a nearby business where three women were cornered.
The women called 911 on Tuesday when a man in their waiting area began touching himself, said police. When the women tried to leave, the man blocked them and kept them in the building.
Hohenberg was returning from a lunch meeting when the call was dispatched. Kennewick’s officers were busy so Hohenberg was the first to arrive at the business in the 7500 block of West Arrowhead Avenue.
David Hunt, 40, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct and trespassing. He made bail and was released from jail.
Prosecutors reviewed the case and Hunt was charged with burglary with sexual motivation and three counts of indecent exposure, and arrested a second time on Thursday night.
“These crimes can be very demeaning and often go unreported,” said police. “We are (releasing) this story in the event there may be additional victims in our community who have been victimized by Hunt.”
